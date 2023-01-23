AQX Announces Zero Trading Fee Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

SEYCHELLES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AQX is excited to announce the launch of zero maker and taker fees for all trading pairs on its platform. While AQX has long been one of the crypto exchanges with the lowest trading fees, this latest move solidifies its position as the global pricing leader.

Starting on December 27, 2022, AQX users now will be able to enjoy zero maker and taker fees for all spot products and perpetual swaps on AQX crypto trading platform. Because of this new initiative, all AQX users can now trade without fear of incurring trading fees.

The introduction of zero fees which takes place against the backdrop of the recent unfavorable market conditions reaffirms AQX's commitment to making digital asset trading inclusive and accessible to all. This initiative is designed to elevate users' trading experience further and establish trust with them.

"At AQX, we are committed to making digital asset trading accessible to all. By eliminating trading fees on our platform, we hope to make it easier for people to get started with crypto and to enhance the trading experience of our users," said Yongjin Kim, CEO of AQX. "This move reflects our dedication to continuously improving the user experience and fostering a more inclusive environment in the crypto industry."

Backed by Presto Labs, AQX, or All Qoin Exchange, provides its users with 24/7 customer service, world-class security, and professional trading functionality. All of these characteristics have helped contribute to AQX's profound experience in both the crypto and traditional finance industry.

About AQX

Founded in 2021, AQX is the crypto gateway for retail traders and institutions. It offers users an all-in-one platform to buy, sell, trade and learn about crypto. At its core, AQX is a cryptocurrency exchange platform, and the company brings an authentic mix of trading knowledge, market intelligence, buzz, and access to exclusive crypto project launches to elevate the crypto exchange and trading experience for users.

