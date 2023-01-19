Slingshot Aerospace Awards Contract to HawkEye 360 for Monitoring Global GPS Interference in Support of the U.S. Space Force

Increasing GPS interference is impacting global safe navigation and national security

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today that Slingshot Aerospace awarded the RF data provider a contract to provide data for Slingshot's space-based monitoring and detection of RF threats and to support Slingshot's proliferated Low Earth Orbit (pLEO) Data Exploitation and Enhanced Processing (DEEP) program for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC).

"GPS is heavily integrated in the day-to-day operations of our global landscape, but one signal interference by an adversary can disrupt many functions of an economy and military," said Alex Fox, HawkEye 360 Chief Growth Officer. "Through this partnership with Slingshot Aerospace, and the cooperative support of the Space Systems Command, HawkEye 360 is thankful for the opportunity to add an extra dimension to GPS interference discovery and incorporate our unique capabilities into the U.S. Space Force architecture to prevent and combat electronic warfare."

"Slingshot Aerospace is excited to add HawkEye 360 to our world-class roster of data providers. This partnership allows us to significantly improve our ability to capture, process, and characterize the RF signal environment into relevant and timely insights for US Government space operators," said Alonso Segura, Slingshot Aerospace Senior Director, Government Programs.

Slingshot Aerospace's RF analytics solutions help the U.S. Space Force exploit existing commercial satellite telemetry data to readily identify sources of electronic interference, characterize any potential emerging threats, and provide actionable Positioning, Navigation and Timing Situational Awareness. HawkEye 360's data will support developmental and operational test events that provide insight into how to detect early signs of nefarious RF activity.

HawkEye 360 operates a growing constellation of satellites, which detects, characterizes, and precisely geolocates RF signals from a broad range of emitters used for communication, navigation, and security. By processing and analyzing this RF data, the company delivers actionable insights and a unique knowledge for operations across a broad range of sectors, including environmental protection and national security.

