RE/MAX® Begins U.S. Rollout of the MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE Technology Platform

As the next step in the evolution of RE/MAX technology, affiliates across the U.S. will gain access to the state-of-the-art platform and multiple add-ons

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its enterprise relationship with Inside Real Estate (IRE), the developers of kvCORE, RE/MAX, LLC today began offering the RE/MAX-branded platform – MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE – to affiliates across the U.S. Following a successful launch of the tech ecosystem in Canada in late 2022, RE/MAX accelerated its phased U.S. rollout, which will provide access to RE/MAX Broker/Owners, agents and teams as a benefit of affiliation – at no additional cost.1

Offering award-winning agent/team/office websites, lead management, a smart CRM, effortless marketing, transactions integration, business intelligence and more, the robust, state-of-the-art platform empowers affiliates to automate virtually every aspect of their business. Best-in-class features of the tools and platform include:

Customizable IDX Websites – Affiliates can engage website visitors with rich community details, home valuation pages, and more – all while maintaining total brand control with customizable templates.

Powerful Lead Engine – The most robust lead generation tools on the market help brokerages, teams, and agents effectively drive new business.

AI-Powered Smart CRM – A personal, private database with AI-driven lead validation, scoring and scheduled follow-up helps affiliates convert contacts to clients.

Marketing Autopilot – Smart campaigns engage contacts directly, so affiliates are always top-of-mind and positioned for more business.

Listing Management & Marketing – Affiliates can seamlessly manage all their listings, from all markets, in one central location, driving maximum listing exposure with built-in marketing tools to instantly post to Facebook, mass email, text, and more.

Transaction Management Integration – Deep integration into industry-leading transaction management platforms like: Dotloop, SkySlope and DocuSign Transaction Rooms makes closing a deal easy and streamlined.

Team Platform Independence – The platform provides team branding, lead gen and sophisticated routing, agent accountability rules and a built-in marketplace to integrate the add-on solutions needed to run a business.

Top-Rated Mobile Dialer & Open House App – With agents and teams on the go, business can be run from anywhere with the top-rated mobile dialer app and a sleek open house app designed to capture and convert more business.1

"With more brokers, agents and teams gaining access to MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE every day, we're starting to see what happens when premier technology meets the most productive global network and the backing of a top brand," said Grady Ligon, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Chief Information Officer. "This platform can help affiliates do everything they need to grow their business. From maximizing their sphere, generating leads, automating their systems, marketing their services, and driving their overall growth. It gives them the technology edge they need to build their business and take it to a higher level."

In addition to the robust kvCORE package, affiliates will also have access to:

CORE Listing Machine & Design Center: A fully automated listing marketing suite, including single property websites, property tours, automated social posting, along with a complete print & digital design center.

CORE Present: An award-winning CMA & presentation builder with interactive pricing analysis, persona driven designs and client engagement tracking.

CORE Team Add-On: Independent team accounts with team lead generation and lead routing, pond accounts, team accountability rules and more.

Marketplace: A built-in and fully integrated Marketplace for premium add-on solutions and integrations like PropertyBoost, Done For You lead generation, and more.

Some existing RE/MAX technology tools like RE/MAX Hustle will be fully integrated, completing the branded tech experience.

"As RE/MAX takes the next step in the evolution of the RE/MAX technology strategy, offering tools specific to managing and building successful teams is a homerun," said Nick Bailey, President and CEO. "We know RE/MAX teams lead in productivity and can thrive at RE/MAX, and these tech offerings only give them more opportunities and resources to up their game. We're especially proud to provide CORE Team Add-On as part of our package, a unique offering RE/MAX includes."

"[I] love all the resources; everything is accessible. The support team is quick to respond. It feels like I have the keys to a Ferrari," added RE/MAX Key Broker/Owner, Carey Rose, who is based in Alberta, Canada, and began onboarding to MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE late last year.

Product rollout will continue throughout the remainder of the year. Initial rollout of the platform is for U.S. company-owned regions, followed by participating independent regions. For more information on RE/MAX and the global real estate franchisor's technology offerings, visit the technology page on news.remax.com.

1Telemarketing laws vary from state to state, and it is the caller's responsibility to be aware of and comply with all state and federal telemarketing laws

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC