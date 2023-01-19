National Sleep Foundation Announces 2023 Dates for the 25th Anniversary of Sleep Awareness Week®

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sleep Foundation has announced Sleep Awareness Week® 2023 will take place from March 12-18, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its annual campaign. Sleep Awareness Week serves as a call to action for the public to recognize their sleep as a crucial part of health and well-being.

Each year, National Sleep Foundation (NSF) independently produces Sleep Awareness Week as the premier awareness and education campaign for sleep health. During Sleep Awareness Week, NSF highlights evidence and consensus-based best practices for sleep health that include expert guidance and practical tips to help people get enough of the quality sleep they need. Campaign materials can be found at the NSF website.

Sleep Awareness Week begins on March 12 at the start of Daylight Saving Time when most of the public faces the disruption of the clock change and loses an hour of sleep. During the week, NSF also releases results of its hallmark Sleep in America® Poll. Over the past 25 years, more than 20 polls have been fielded on topics ranging from aging, exercise, and bedroom setup to help the public understand key attitudes, behaviors, and experiences with sleep health.

"Sleep Awareness Week is a time of year when everyone is reminded about the importance of our sleep and how it affects the way we feel and perform each day," said Temitayo Oyegbile-Chidi, MD, PhD, Chair of the NSF Board of Directors. "If we want to be healthy and at our best, one of the first places to focus is on our sleep. That's been our consistent message since we first started Sleep Awareness Week," continued Oyegbile-Chidi.

Since the inception of Sleep Awareness week, NSF has continued to elevate the importance of sleep health among the public by reaching millions of people in the US and abroad, including having generated billions of media impressions. "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sleep Awareness Week. This is a cornerstone campaign, that's a focal point to our mission," said John Lopos, NSF's CEO. "More importantly, we're thankful for and want to recognize our colleagues and collaborators who continue to join and support our work educating the public. NSF is about helping anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®," added Lopos.

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. TheNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

