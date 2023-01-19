BDR's SPARK 2023 Inspires Nearly 400 Home Service Pros

The second annual event, hosted by the business training and coaching experts, offers contractors and service leaders a unique opportunity for reconnection and business insight

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, connected and inspired nearly 400 home service professionals at SPARK 2023, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors.

The second annual industry event on Jan. 11-14 in Tucson, Arizona, was an opportunity for contractors, distributors, and other professionals to cultivate new ideas and develop strategies for communicating with new generations and collaborating with peers.

"At SPARK 2023, we were able to ignite the industry leaders with impactful keynote talks, meaningful business breakout sessions, and of course, great food and activities in an amazing setting," said Kim Archer, vice president of coaching at BDR. "After a couple of challenging years, we wanted to provide an outlet to help our clients and their teams recharge and head into the new year with tools to help them reach their goals."

Highlights of SPARK 2023 included:

Keynote sessions led by Clint Pulver , a professional drummer turned workforce expert, and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman .

Fourteen different breakout sessions on how to drive business success in 2023 through service department efficiency, recruiting new talent into the trades, improved sales management, and marketing tactics to position customers as the hero.

Attendance by nearly 400 contractors, distributors, industry leaders, and professionals.

Savannah, Georgia . For more information about BDR events, visit BDR will hold SPARK 2024 in. For more information about BDR events, visit https://www.bdrco.com

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

