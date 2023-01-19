Angara Launches 2023 Dream in Color Campaign to Illuminate the World Through Color

International Online Jeweler Debuts New Colorful Gemstones Initiative Because the World Needs More Color – In Every Way

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angara, the leading international online jeweler, today is pleased to announce its new colorful gemstone initiative, Dream in Color, highlighting how color brings out the best in people. Inspiring self-expression and discovery, Angara harnesses the depth and deeper meaning connected to colors to create a new world of opportunity for consumers – after all, the World Needs More Color in Every Way.

Angara is where color meets creation – since the beginning, it has always focused on providing consumers with high-quality gemstones to express themselves, along with the tools to create beautiful, handcrafted pieces of jewelry that are made just for them. Whether opting for Garnet, Citrine or Amethyst, gemstones, known and valued for the complexity and versatility of their natural flaws, enable consumers to showcase and celebrate individuality from a place of self-expression and creativity.

Encouraging consumers to Dream in Color and take the colorful journey with them, Angara will inject a variety of color-filled moments throughout 2023 to celebrate the year in a vibrant way, such as:

#MemoriesInColor Valentine's Day campaign - capture and relive your favorite memories in a colorful way that lasts forever

A limited-edition capsule collection, highlighting how color can bring out the best in us through our accessories

A Holi celebration event to honor the founders' heritage, the Festival of Colors and the journey of colorful self-expression

And so much more!

"Pulling from our Indian heritage, we are able to show the world the different ways that color can be celebrated and represented in our everyday lives," said Aditi Daga, Co-Founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships of Angara. "Color is beautiful and incites special memories, allowing us to both live and Dream in Color. At Angara, we are here to help you mark these important moments, no matter how big or small, with a beautiful piece of jewelry that will be a reminder of what you've experienced, as an individual."

As the world's most ancient source of color, gemstones transform over time in a process that can take 30 million years, where they are constantly changing and evolving, just as each of us do throughout our lives. While others in the jewelry industry are embracing "flawlessness" within "colorless" stones, Angara understands that just like gemstones, everyone has flaws and intricacies that make them unique – and that is something to be celebrated, both universally and individually.

"At Angara, color influences every decision we make because it really does bring out the best in all of us," said Ankur Daga, Co-Founder and CEO of Angara. "We strive to provide consumers with every gemstone imaginable to be able to express themselves in the best way possible, while embracing their truest personality – flaws and all. Color can have such a substantial impact on a person, so we want to make sure that when thinking of color, consumers think of Angara."

With studio artisans handcrafting every order, consumers can feel confident knowing that their custom-designed piece of jewelry is being handled with the utmost care and consideration. With color so intricately intertwined in Angara's DNA, the handling and shaping of gemstones is taken seriously and only the most sustainable practices are used for harvesting the colorful gemstones. This collaborative process between consumers and Angara allows for creative expression at its most personal level.

For more information about Angara, Dream in Color, exciting upcoming announcements or to shop the brand's high-quality, handcrafted jewelry, please visit Angara.com

About Angara

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural-colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece custom made-to-order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for D2C fine gemstone jewelry. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house from stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfillment. Angara is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia and Canada. The brand also currently holds licensing deals with Harvard University and Natori. For more information visit https://www.angara.com/ and follow along on social media @angarajewelry.

