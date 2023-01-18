Stout Ranks as Top Fairness Opinion Provider in 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to be recognized as the top fairness opinion advisor in the United States in 2022 as ranked by Refinitiv in its Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review. In addition, Stout was ranked second globally for fairness opinions in 2022.

As a leading fairness opinion provider, Stout leverages its extensive transaction advisory expertise, including investment banking, valuation, financial and tax due diligence, and accounting and reporting advisory services to assist clients in making sound business decisions and completing their critical and often highly complex transactions. Since 2012, Stout has consistently ranked as a top fairness opinion provider by Refinitiv.*

"The transaction market remained active in 2022, buoyed by strong corporate balance sheets, robust deal volume in private equity markets, and a number of emerging trends, including sponsor-led secondary transactions and continuation vehicles. We are once again grateful that our clients continue to place their trust in us to provide independent, well-supported, and highly responsive fairness and solvency opinion services in support of those transactions, and we are proud to maintain our market-leading position," said Tim Cummins, Managing Director and Transaction Opinions Practice Co-Leader.

"Our talented and experienced Transaction Opinions professionals look forward to working with corporate boards, special committees, trustees, and other fiduciaries as they navigate the deal market in 2023 and beyond," said Kim Randolph, Managing Director and Transaction Opinions Practice Co-Leader.

*Based on the total number of deals reported by more than 20 companies since 2012 in Refinitiv's Mergers and Acquisitions Review. Individual yearly U.S. rankings for Stout: 1 (2022), 2 (2021), 1 (2020), 2 (2019), 2 (2018), 2 (2017), 3 (2016), 2 (2015), 1 (2014), 3 (2013), 1 (2012).

About Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd, Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

