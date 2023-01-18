McCormick & Company Ranked World's 22nd Most Sustainable Corporation and No. 1 in Food on the Corporate Knights 2023 Global 100 Sustainability Index

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today was named the world's 22nd most sustainable corporation and No. 1 in the Food Products sector by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index at the Davos World Economic Forum. This year, the company retained its top position among its food industry peers and was also ranked No. 1 in the Consumer Staples sector. 2023 marks the seventh consecutive year that McCormick has been featured on the list.

"McCormick is honored to be recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights as part of the Global 100 for the seventh consecutive year," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman and CEO of McCormick & Company. "As a global citizen, we understand our role in ensuring a sustainable future by doing what's right for people, communities where we live, work, and source, and the planet we all share."

McCormick recently participated in COP 27, demonstrating its commitment to decarbonize the global economy alongside other industry leaders.

"McCormick is a proud signatory of the Corporate Knights Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement. We've set an ambitious long-term target to achieve Net Zero by 2050, and recently had our near-term target, which is aligned with limiting climate change to 1.5oC by 2030, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)," said Michael Okoroafor, Chief Sustainability Officer for McCormick & Company.

McCormick's most recent Global 100 ranking comes on the heels of additional recognition by JUST Capital as one of America's 100 Most JUST Companies and inclusion on the FTSE4Good Index Series, for demonstrating strong performance on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

The annual ranking devised by Corporate Knights ranks the world's largest publicly traded companies, equally emphasizing the impact of a company's operations along with its core products and services on people and the planet. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,720 companies with more than US $1 billion in revenues.

To learn more about McCormick's Purpose-led Performance journey, please view our 2021 Purpose-led Performance Progress Report , which outlines the Company's progress toward its goals and commitments, located on our Corporate website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

