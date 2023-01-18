Invitation to Electrolux Q4 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be published on February 2, 2023, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir .

To listen to the telephone conference, use the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8eaqsfgt

OR

To both listen to the telephone conference and ask questions, use the link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI65b67024ad8a475d8cbf46557c37880e

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

