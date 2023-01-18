GTCR Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("UN-supported PRI" or "PRI"). The UN-supported PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors which are committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies. Formed in 2005 and launched at the New York Stock Exchange in 2006, the UN-supported PRI brings together an organization of the world's leading investors which share a dedication to implementing responsible investment practices.

On behalf of GTCR, Co-CEOs Dean Mihas and Collin Roche stated:

"GTCR has long worked to invest responsibly and with integrity, and we believe those components of our investment culture have contributed to our success. Our approach of partnering with management to drive transformational change also creates opportunities to implement ESG initiatives that can improve a business and drive better performance, while contributing to society in a positive way. As a firm, we believe that building better businesses drives long-term value creation and enhanced returns. We are pleased to join the PRI to extend our commitments to ESG integration in our strategy and to uphold these core Principles of responsible investing."

David Atkin, CEO at the PRI, commented:

"We're incredibly pleased to welcome GTCR as a signatory to the PRI. Firms that integrate ESG into their investment activity are demonstrating the strongest possible level of commitment to investing for the long-term benefit of their clients. We welcome GTCR's commitment to ESG and responsible investment and look forward to working with the firm as a valued signatory in the future."

GTCR continues to prioritize its initiatives related to both ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI") and it has taken a cross-organizational and collaborative approach to this work. Central to this strategy has been the establishment of its ESG-DEI Steering Committee, made up of functional and investment team senior leadership, which meets regularly to help guide these initiatives across the firm. The firm has also created a DEI Council, comprised of representatives at every level of the organization, working to promote an inclusive work environment. As investors, GTCR has a data-based approach and has developed underwriting and ongoing portfolio company monitoring processes related to ESG-DEI. The firm has eight topical working groups that address ESG-DEI in all areas of our business.

In becoming a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment, GTCR will further extend its initiatives related to ESG. The firm recognizes the commitment and fiduciary duty to address these issues that can positively affect the performance of its investments. The six key Principles that GTCR is committing to are:

Incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.

Be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.

Seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.

Promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry.

Work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles.

Report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles.

GTCR looks forward to partnering with its peers to further enhance the content of the Principles over time, as well as encouraging other investors to adopt these principles.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages over $26 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Principles for Responsible Investment

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 4,900 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM. For more information, visit www.unpri.org.

Contact:

