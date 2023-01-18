The Findings of the 2022 Arab Opinion Index

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday January 19, 2023, Arab Center Washington DC will release the results of the 2022 Arab Opinion Index, which surveyed 33,300 respondents in 14 Arab countries on key issues, including US foreign policy, recognition of Israel, religion and society, economic conditions, and democracy.

The 2022 Arab Opinion Index is the eighth in a series of public opinion surveys conducted across the Arab world by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in Doha, Qatar. The 2022 Arab Opinion Index is based on findings from face-to-face interviews conducted between June and December 2022 with 33,300 individual respondents in 14 Arab countries: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Tunisia. Sampling followed a randomized, stratified, multi-stage, self-weighted clustered approach, giving an overall margin of error between +/- 2% and 3% for individual country samples. The overall samples guarantee probability proportional to size (PPS), ensuring fairness in the representation of various population segments. With an aggregate sample size of 33,300 respondents, the Arab Opinion Index remains the largest public opinion survey in the Arab world. The fieldwork was carried out by an overall team of 920 individuals, equally balanced by gender, who conducted 72,000 hours of face-to-face interviews. The team covered a total of 890,000 kilometers (approximately 553,000 miles) across the population clusters sampled.

The press conference will focus on the following questions, as well as on other findings:

How do Arab citizens assess the economic and political conditions in their respective countries?

Do Arab citizens yearn for democracy in the Arab world?

Are Arab citizens really turning their backs on religion, and on religiosity in general?

Are Arabs tired, as many have claimed, of supporting the Palestinian cause?

How do Arabs perceive ongoing efforts aimed at normalization with Israel ?

How do Arab citizens assess threats to their respective countries?

Do assessments of US policy in the region differ among Arab countries?

To what extent do Arabs rely on the internet and social media as a source of information?

What: The Findings of the 2022 Arab Opinion Index

When: Thursday January 19, 2023, 12:00 – 1:15 PM

Where: National Press Club, Holeman Lounge, 529 14th St. NW,

Washington, DC 20045

