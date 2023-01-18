EasySend Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EasySend today announced the availability of the EasySend app for Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

For any organization that needs to intake data and signatures from customers, EasySend's no-code digital transformation solution delivers an easy and quick way to transform complex forms into digital experiences so that they can automate their workflows, streamline customer interactions and ensure data accuracy.

By integrating EasySend's no-code platform, Microsoft users can now easily pre-populate fields, collect eSignatures, launch journeys, and optimize results securely all from the Microsoft ecosystem. The solution empowers organizations to quickly transform their manual customer data intake processes and PDF forms without the need for lengthy and expensive development projects. By leveraging no-code technology, organizations can go live with their digital transformation fast and at a fraction of the cost and internal resources.

By using EasySend's, users can:

Build digital customer journeys in the cloud right from Dynamics 365, using native fields and objects.

Track customer progress, see how journeys are performing, and optimize every step based on real data.

Manage all customer journeys in one place. When it comes time to launch, click send from Dynamics.

Make it easy for customers to fill out the right answers with pre-populated fields and a two-way database that automatically syncs.

"We are excited to announce that EasySend has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365," said Tal Daskal, CEO and Co-Founder, EasySend. "Now, EasySend users will be able to create and manage their data collection forms within the Microsoft Dynamics CRM interface and seamlessly integrate their customer data collection journeys. We believe that this integration will provide a significant value add for our customers and help us to achieve our goal of transforming the way organizations collect customer data."

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, "We're happy to welcome EasySend to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as EasySend to help customers meet their needs faster."

About EasySend:

EasySend is a no-code platform that empowers organizations to transform complex forms, customer data intake and signature collection processes into easy digital experiences. By collecting customer data and signatures in a way that seamlessly integrates into internal systems and processes, EasySend empowers organizations to automate workflows and streamline customer interactions. Learn more at easysend.io .

