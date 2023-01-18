Compile Expands Leadership Team with Three Senior Executive Hires

Healthcare data disrupter adds Head of Sales, Chief Marketing Officer, and Head of Finance to accelerate company growth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compile, the modern data backbone for life sciences, today announced the appointments of Norman Pai as Head of Sales, Ruth Berkowitz as Chief Marketing Officer, and Jayant (Jay) Sood as Head of Finance. The addition of these new executives rounds out Compile's leadership team, positioning the company for success as it moves into the next phase of growth.

"We are very pleased to welcome these three leaders to the team," said Isaac Fehrenbach, CEO at Compile. "The company has been on a trajectory of steady organic growth and as high-quality data becomes even more important to the commercial strategy of the healthcare innovator community, we are seeing increased demand for our offerings among existing and new customers."

Norman Pai joins Compile as Head of Sales with over a decade of experience providing data and intelligence to the healthcare industry. Pai is responsible for leading the company's sales organization and driving growth among pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and more. Before joining Compile, Pai held senior sales and partnership management positions at HealthVerity. Previously, Pai was a consultant at Slalom and Accenture where he executed analytics and technology engagements for healthcare and B2B SaaS companies. Pai holds a bachelors from Rice University and an MBA from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Compile," said Pai. "Compile's innovative technology-first approach to healthcare intelligence creates real strategic benefits for life sciences enterprises and I am looking forward to helping the company broaden its reach and grow market share."

In her role as Chief Marketing Officer, Ruth Berkowitz will drive Compile's go-to-market strategy as well as build the Compile brand. Berkowitz brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare marketing, most recently as Head of Marketing at startups in the health benefits space, including Centivo and Liazon. Earlier in her career Berkowitz spent over a decade in the pharmaceutical industry, leading consumer and physician marketing initiatives at Pfizer. She holds a bachelors from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"Increasingly, market participants are looking for an alternative to the traditional data providers. I'm thrilled to help drive awareness of Compile's strategic advantages including fully-linked, analytics-ready datasets, premium customer service, and a flexible business model," said Berkowitz.

Jay Sood brings over 20 years of experience leading finance organizations at public and private companies in a wide array of industries including disruptors, high-growth SaaS and enterprise software to his position as Head of Finance at Compile. Sood's expertise includes accounting, compliance treasury, tax, finance operations, financial planning and analysis and shared services. Prior to joining Compile, Sood was part of the leadership teams that took Booz Allen Hamilton and Upwork through the IPO process. Sood holds a bachelors from the University of California, Riverside, and an MBA from Drucker School of Management at the Claremont Colleges.

"I am pleased to leverage my passion for innovative businesses on behalf of Compile," said Sood. "I look forward to building on Compile's foundation of operational and financial excellence as we continue to scale."

The new executives join the existing leadership team including:

Isaac Fehrenbach , CEO and Co-Founder

Naresh Kumar Inna , CTO and Head of Engineering

Keshav Kabra , Head of Product

Olivia vonNieda, Head of Customer Success

About Compile

Compile helps life sciences companies develop and distribute lifesaving innovations by providing healthcare intelligence with high-capture, high-fidelity data across providers and patients. Compile captures and organizes data on 2M+ healthcare professionals, 800K+ facilities and 300M+ patient lives. By transforming messy and disparate datasets into an intuitive graph of healthcare providers and patients, Compile enables commercial teams to move faster, while making our customer's lives easier with premium customer service and a flexible business model. Customers include leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, and other healthcare innovators. For more information visit compile.com.

