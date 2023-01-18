ASRC Federal Re-Awarded USDA IT Modernization Project to Help U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Conserve Land and Water

System Updates Apps, Tracks Grant Applications and Provides Natural Resource Management Tools

RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal subsidiary Highland Technology was awarded a continuation of their work on the METIS ART contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Farm Production and Conservation Business Center (FPAC-BC) Conservation Section to support the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The team will develop, modernize, enhance, and maintain information systems, software applications, web services and databases that support conservation technical assistance for farmers and ranchers. The program is valued at more than $100M, with a performance period through 2025.

USDA's conservation programs help landowners improve their operations and protect natural resources. NRCS works to ensure the long-term sustainability of American agriculture by providing farmers and ranchers with financial and technical assistance to voluntarily conserve and measure environmental impacts.

The company's adoption of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) principles, practices and methods for achieving business agility, which include agile product development, allows it to deliver customer-centric software to meet the needs and priorities of the NRCS. For example, at the request of NRCS Conservation leadership, the team integrated data on individual carbon emission mitigation practices into reports that NRCS customers can use to participate in voluntary government conservation programs. This allows them to analyze the impacts of their carbon sequestration efforts and further contribute to environmental sustainability.

"Our team takes a great deal of pride in delivering cutting edge IT capabilities to the Department of Agriculture," stated ASRC Federal President and CEO Jennifer Felix. "We are pleased to be selected once again for this contract and have every confidence that our developers and project support team will continue to advance the mission of conservation planning for farmers and ranchers across the U.S."

