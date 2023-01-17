Madison Liquidators adds Commerce Laminate by Boss Office Products

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has expanded their offering by adding Commerce Laminate desks and conference room tables by Boss Office Products. The Commerce Laminate series is a commercial-grade product that is provided to consumers at an affordable price. In fact, among Madison Liquidators offerings, Commerce Laminate is the most affordable in its class.

Commerce Laminate L shaped desk by Boss Office Products (PRNewswire)

The Commerce Laminate offering boasts over 75 desks, 25 tables and several matching storage accessories including lateral filing cabinets and bookcases which businesses can use to affordably furnish their office space. Items are available in your choice of finish including Cherry, Driftwood, Mahogany and Mocha. Among these newly listed items are other products including office chairs and desk privacy panels that Boss Office Products produces, and Madison Liquidators supports.

With this elevated partnership, consumers can furnish their entire office space with high quality laminate office furniture from the front office all the way to the executive offices and the board room. A full line of desks is provided as part of the Commerce Laminate series including reception desks, pedestal desks, U shaped desks and L shaped desks that are perfect for the home office or business. With this series Boss Office Products has designed a high-quality office furniture line that answers all the needs of furnishing an office including the storage solutions needed to keep an office organized.

For the conference room, Boss Office Products provides new conference tables and conference room chairs to complete the meeting room. Focusing on round and racetrack conference tables, Boss Office Products has designed the office furniture for the conference room that carries an upscale appearance. These conference tables are excellent for small to medium-sized businesses and can accommodate up to ten people comfortably at a time.

With a goal of better serving businesses and residential customers, this enhanced partnership between Boss Office Products and Madison Liquidators seeks to build upon the foundation that has been laid. This round of new and innovative products is just the beginning. As the partnership matures, expect to see even more Boss Office Products come through the Madison Liquidators online marketplace.

