Mad Street Den raises $30M in Series C as it establishes itself as a leader ushering in AI transformation for Large Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Street Den, a leader in Enterprise AI, today announced a fresh round of Series C funding led by Avatar Growth Capital , with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Falcon Edge. The investment will enable Mad Street Den to expand its artificial intelligence offerings across industries.

Mad Street Den has seen strong demand for its AI platform over the past 24 months. New growth has been powered by both the retail segment ( Vue.ai ) as well as its foray into new verticals like finance, insurance, healthcare, pharma, and logistics ( getblox.ai ). The funding allows the company to double down on scaling the business across a wide range of verticals while holding firm as the Leader in Retail AI.

Enterprises are buying the company's AI stack, Blox , across these industries to solve three very complex problems with a single platform. Large scale enterprises have been using Blox to create clean & enriched data, power rich-personalized customer experiences and automate complex workflows dealing with a wide range of documents needing digitization and processing. Blox is fast becoming known for its 10x improvement over competitors in the market, thanks to both the efficacy of its AI capabilities and the wide range of use cases it powers.

Blox's data-centric approach vs. a model-centric approach has exhibited strong operating leverage for its enterprise customers. Blox bridges the gap of short supply of skilled data scientists and data engineers with its automated platform and in the process adds scale of operation, speed, accuracy, and significant cost savings. Blox shows an order of magnitude quicker ROI to customers allowing rapid growth across departments inside large organizations, as opposed to the typical enterprise deployment cycles predominant in the market.

The company also recently acquired INTURN , a New York-based enterprise solution that helps retailers monetize slow-moving and excess inventory, faster.

"At MSD, we've gone step by step in this vision we've had from day 0, of building a truly general AI platform, taking a vertical-first approach into Retail and then scaling that horizontally across several industries. What we needed at this stage of the company was partners that would help us bring discipline to the scaling and a very strong understanding of the GTM levers that get unlocked with building a horizontal AI platform for large scale enterprises. Abhay Havaldar & Vishal Bakshi from Avatar Growth Capital were everything Anand and I could have asked for, at this stage of the company's growth. We're very excited to have such veterans from the industry give us a strong guiding hand", says Ashwini Asokan, CEO & Founder.

"Enterprises today need to not only do things faster, automate processes and workflows but also make decisions faster. Rule-based automation is not enough for tomorrow. Blox's ability to solve business problems across industries, use cases while maintaining efficacy at scale and low cost is highly differentiated. Further, its 30-60-90 days framework ensures customers do not need to wait for months to see results. We are very excited to partner with Ashwini, Anand, Costa and the entire MSD team," said Abhay Havaldar, Founder and Managing Partner, Avatar Growth Capital.

