LivePerson named a Leader in Conversational Intelligence, CX, and EX in Opus Research Report

Analyst report highlights LivePerson's strategy, performance, and reach in field of AI-powered customer engagement

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader in Opus Research's latest Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report . The report highlights the strength of LivePerson's product completeness and performance, as well as its business impact and vision.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Opus Research evaluated 15 providers in terms of how well they enable businesses to apply speech and conversational analytics, natural language processing, and machine learning technologies in contact centers, marketing, and sales. LivePerson was named a Leader in both the overall Intelliview report and its evaluation of Conversational Intelligence for Customer and Employee Experiences (CX and EX). Opus Research noted that LivePerson "exceeds standards" in both its features and strategy.

"Consumers are more comfortable than ever using automated assistants, and they're looking for brands to do more with these technologies. As a result, conversational intelligence has taken on first-order importance among customer experience, contact center, marketing, revenue generation, product management, and digital transformation teams to deliver insights that fuel more impactful conversations," said Derek Top, Senior Analyst & Research Director at Opus Research. "LivePerson is a leader in this space, particularly in employing conversational intelligence to help brands drive engagement that feels more natural and human."

According to the report, LivePerson's differentiators as a Leader in Conversational Intelligence include:

Scale of data : LivePerson powers nearly one billion conversational interactions per month and over 34 billion API calls each month, providing a strong foundation to continually improve its AI-powered capabilities.

Open platform : LivePerson enables customers to export conversational intelligence data from its platform to be leveraged within their existing environment and tools. It also enables customers to import conversations from third-party systems into its data pipeline via API to leverage LivePerson's analytics on 100% of their conversations.

Robust AI capabilities : LivePerson's advanced modeling surfaces key business metrics from conversations, such as intents, Meaningful Conversation Score® (MCS), and Meaningful Automation Conversation Score® (MACS). MCS and MACS differentiate LivePerson by providing proprietary efficacy measurements of chat, messaging, and bot conversations.

"With AI-powered conversations now serving as the 'front door' for brands of all kinds, the ability to draw real-time insights from conversations across all channels has become mission-critical," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to earn this validation of our product, business impact, and vision as we help the world's best brands connect with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one."

To learn more about LivePerson's Conversational AI and customer engagement solutions, please visit liveperson.com . To read the full Opus Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report, click here .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Virgin Media, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud® platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Media Contact:

Mike Tague

pr@liveperson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.