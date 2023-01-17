Hair Health Leader Nutrafol Launches at Sephora U.S.

The #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand1 expands retail footprint and debuts new Women's Vegan Hair Growth Nutraceutical at the prestigious beauty retailer

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrafol, the leading brand reshaping the category of hair health, announces its partnership with Sephora U.S. From January 31, 2023, the brand's full assortment of award-winning hair growth nutraceutical supplements and physician-formulated hair care products will be available on Sephora.com, and available in select U.S Sephora stores starting in late February 2023.

Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Nutraceuticals (PRNewswire)

Since launching in 2016, Nutrafol has reshaped the hair category with its science-backed approach to whole-body wellness and set a new industry standard for clinically-effective, premium hair health products with natural ingredients. With a fast-growing consumer base and strong brand affinity, Nutrafol's direct-to-consumer sales doubled in 2021, and maintain consistent growth. In May 2022, Unilever acquired a majority stake in Nutrafol bringing the brand into the Health & Wellbeing business to support continued growth and expansion.

"Looking at 2023 and beyond, we see a trajectory of growth for Nutrafol that allows us to share our clinically effective formulas on an unprecedented scale and in unprecedented settings," says Giorgos Tsetis, Nutrafol co-founder and CEO. "This partnership with Sephora, the most trusted prestige beauty retailer, is just the beginning, and an important next step in providing more value and support for our customers along every step of their hair health journeys."

Nutrafol's suite of clinically effective hair growth supplements will be available online and in Sephora stores – including Nutrafol Women, Nutrafol Women's Balance and Nutrafol Postpartum – each of which was formulated to support women's different life stages when hair thinning is most common. Nutrafol Men will be available online only at Sephora.com. For customers looking to further optimize their hair health, Nutrafol will also offer their collection of physician-formulated hair care – hair serum, shampoo, conditioner, exfoliating mask and scalp essence – bio-optimized for thin and thinning hair.

Additionally, Sephora will debut Nutrafol's first-ever Women's Vegan Hair Growth Nutraceutical ahead of its launch on Nutrafol.com this spring. The new clinically effective vegan formulation was created in response to the growing number of women that follow a primarily plant-based lifestyle and includes natural ingredients that target the root causes of hair thinning. Unlike many vegan hair growth supplements on the market, Nutrafol didn't just remove non-vegan ingredients from the hair growth supplement. Instead, the brand leveraged the latest ingredient studies and scientific advancements to identify other clinically effective and nutrient-rich extracts to naturally optimize the body to support its own collagen production and balance the underlying root causes of hair thinning for plant-based diets.*

"We are so excited to introduce Nutrafol to our clients as we continue to grow this important, emerging category of hair wellness," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP of Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "By taking a holistic approach to hair health, Nutrafol is a leader in the space, offering clinically-backed formulations that seek to address hair thinning concerns at various stages of life. We look forward to welcoming this brand into our Sephora community and know that their innovations will be a great addition to our haircare assortment."

For more information on Nutrafol, visit www.nutrafol.com , www.sephora.com/brand/nutrafol , or speak with your healthcare provider.

About Nutrafol:

Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand that pioneered the hair wellness category with its integrative, science-back approach to whole-body health. Nutrafol products are physician-formulated with drug-free ingredients tailored to bio-specific needs of men and women during various life stages and lifestyles. In multiple peer-reviewed clinical studies, Nutrafol has been shown to improve hair growth by multi-targeting the root causes of thinning hair. To remain on the cutting edge of hair health innovation, Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology and anti-aging medicine. Nutrafol has been adopted by more than 4,000 healthcare providers and hair professionals across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

For press inquiries, please contact Nutrafol@laforce.nyc

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, previous press releases, view media kit, and more, please visit our or email ExternalComms@Sephora.com.

1According to IQVIA Provoice survey for 12 months ending March 31, 2022.

Nutrafol Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nutrafol) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NUTRAFOL