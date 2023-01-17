A Call for Protecting Patients and Amplifying Healthcare Worker Voices

"Shared Voices" by Heidi Raines to be released by Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, announced today the January release of Shared Voices: A Framework for Patient and Employee Safety in Healthcare by Heidi Raines. It is available on Amazon now.

Heidi Raines Releases Shared Voices with Forbes Books (PRNewswire)

Heidi Raines is the founder of a healthcare software company that provides patient safety, employee health and quality improvement solutions to healthcare organizations. In Shared Voices, she explores the role that employee and patient safety technology can play in improving the quality and cost of healthcare.

"My primary goal, in my work, in my advocacy, and in this book," Raines shared, "is to equip healthcare organizations with a framework for near-miss and incident reporting, equitable follow-up, analysis, and learning. These are all essential parts of achieving a just culture of care, amplifying the voices of healthcare workers, and elevating the overall health of our communities."

With Shared Voices, Raines also aims to inform policymakers and other high-level decision-makers of the specific benefits of transforming healthcare organizations into safe cultures of care. The book examines how employees and patients often remain silent about issues they see because of worries they will face repercussions if they bring safety concerns to light. As someone who considers the voices of healthcare workers, leaders and patients a key to meaningful transformation, Raines advocates for bringing that silence to an end.

"To set our healthcare workers, patient and patient caregivers up for success, we must enable their voices and observations to be heard – especially when they see opportunities to prevent harm and improve care environments," Raines said. "The goal is to embrace reporting as an opportunity for learning and prevention, and when we don't we are choosing to render our healthcare systems more fragile and diminish our sense of possibility for safer care delivery."

About Heidi Raines

Heidi Raines is the founder and CEO of Performance Health Partners, a software company providing patient safety, employee health and quality improvement solutions to healthcare organizations. She is also the Board President of the American College of Healthcare Executives' Women Healthcare Executive Network while holding Preceptor Faculty positions at Tulane University's Master of Health Administration (MHA) and University of New Orleans's Bachelor of Healthcare Administration program. Raines has received awards for innovation and executive leadership, including City Business' Innovator of the Year and Woman of the Year awards.

