9 Out Of 10 Hedge Fund Stars Will Use Ai In 2023. (New Market Makers Survey Revealed)

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new survey by Market Makers, the top 50 hedge fund traders are off to a great start in 2023 and their portfolios are set to surpass benchmark returns once again.

A new analysis of the top 50 hedge funds was conducted by Market Makers this year. In 2023, nine out of ten hedge fund traders will use artificial intelligence to achieve portfolio returns. As interest rates soar, even cash-rich investors are pulling back on risky human powered trading and investing in Ai.

Microsoft's $1 billion investment into OpenAI may be one of the shrewdest bets in tech history. OpenAI released AI ChatGPT and is in discussions to raise capital at a $29 billion valuation according to Bloomberg.

"Even Google sees Ai powered chatbots as a "code red" for its search business." Says Market Makers VP of analytics Mike Andrews.

According to the new Market Makers report, using Ai for analyzing trades has become increasingly commonplace at Jane Street, Barclays, HSBC, Apollo, Bridgewater & associates.

Ai engineer Matt Forbes says, "Ai has the potential to fundamentally change the way investing works, and could solve a lot of the problems that have caused investors to lose money in the past."

For the third year in a row the top 50 traders collectively demonstrated asset managers, relying on a variety of strategies, generating net returns superseding average benchmarks with significantly less risk and performance that was largely independent of the market.

According to Forbes, "Ai excels at one thing humans do poorly, that is pattern recognition. There would be no need to spend hours researching which currencies or stocks to trade. Ai would decide everything for you, freeing up valuable time. It could also reduce any human biases in investing."

