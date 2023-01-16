NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Indiana Brings Hope, and Support to Families

Indiana celebrates educational options and quality education during annual School Choice Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 617 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Indiana have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Indiana families have relatively restricted options to choose traditional public schools through open enrollment options, but there are many public charter and public magnet schools available. The state also offers many free, full-time online public schools, and nearly 80 percent of Indiana students are eligible for a voucher or tax-credit scholarship to help families afford a private school. Within the past year, Indiana created a new education savings account program for students with special needs.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Indiana will be a community celebration organized by EdChoice on January 25 in Indianapolis and a fair and community potluck organized by KH Christian Academy in Mishawaka. The AES Indiana in Indianapolis will light up on Jan. 25 with the colors of school choice.

"School Choice Week seeks to help parents and kids navigate and celebrate learning," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "In Indiana, we look forward to a week of positive celebrations, fruitful conversations, and practical opportunities for families and educators across the state."

To download a guide to Indiana school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

