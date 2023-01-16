NEXT WEEK: Rhode Island Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Rhode Island celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 98 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in Rhode Island have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Rhode Island, the state allows each district to set its own open enrollment policies, so the ability to choose a traditional public school varies for families. Parents can also choose public charter and public magnet schools, as well as a relatively new full-time online public school. Students from low-income families are eligible for private school scholarships through a state program.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Rhode Island will be a school fair in Warwick on January 22.

"Rhode Island students deserve the best education they can get and that hinges on their parents being enabled to choose the right educational fit for them," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "During the Week parents can explore the options that already exist in their state and raise awareness about the importance of school choice to their families."

To download a guide to Rhode Island school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/rhode-island.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week