Sierra Pacific Industries Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident

ANDERSON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Pacific Industries ("SPI") is providing notice of a recent incident that may impact the privacy of some personal information. SPI is unaware of any misuse of individual information and is providing this notice out of an abundance of caution.

On June 11, 2022, SPI discovered its network was the target of a sophisticated cyberattack. SPI moved quickly to secure the network, then began an investigation to identify what happened and confirm what information may have been affected. Through its investigation, SPI determined that between June 10, 2022, and June 11, 2022, an unauthorized actor may have had access to certain systems that stored personal information. SPI conducted a thorough and time-intensive review of the potentially accessible documents from these systems to determine what, if any, personal information may have been contained within them. Upon receiving the initial results of the review on November 23, 2022, SPI worked diligently to locate address information for those individuals whose information was present in the documents at the time of this event and completed that effort on December 30, 2022.

The types of personal information that may have been accessible to the unauthorized actor include: name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license or state identification number, financial account information, medical information, and health insurance information.

SPI takes the incident and security of personal information in its care seriously. Since discovering this incident, SPI launched an extensive investigation, working with third-party specialists, to assess the security of relevant systems and reduce the likelihood of a similar future incident. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy of personal information in our care, we are reviewing our existing policies and procedures and implementing additional administrative and technical safeguards to further secure the information in our systems. SPI also notified federal law enforcement and other state regulators, as required.

Individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements for unusual activity. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call SPI's dedicated, toll-free number at 1-888-670-9832, Monday through Friday, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM, PST, excepting holidays. Individuals may also write to SPI at 19794 Riverside Ave., Anderson, CA 96007.

SPI is committed to safeguarding personal information and will continue our ongoing efforts to enhance the protections in place to secure the information in our care.

