SCHLOTZSKY'S IS GIVING AWAY 57 FREE CALZONES FOR END ZONE CELEBRATIONS DURING THE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Calzones meet end zones at Schlotzsky's during the 2022-2023 football playoffs

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to add more excitement to the end of the football season, Schlotzsky's, a leading fast-casual restaurant franchise home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous baked-from-scratch buns, is joining in on endzone celebrations by giving away free calzones.* You heard that right! The Calzone, End Zone Giveaway celebrates the wild dance, fancy pose, and everything in between from January 14 to January 29.



It's the 57th year sports fans are tuning in to the Big Game, and what better way to celebrate every football fan's favorite Sunday than with two weeks of 57 free calzones*?! The first touchdown celebration in the end zone for each team will trigger the fast-casual restaurant to give away one free calzone to the first 57 Schlotzsky's Rewards members who add the promo code released on Schlotzsky's Facebook and Instagram to their Schlotzsky's Rewards App.*

"The iconic end zone celebration is a highlight of games for fans and we're here to make the playoffs even more thrilling with the Calzone, End Zone Giveaway," said William Armstrong, Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer. "Delicious food and football go hand in hand, so we're excited to expand our calzone menu and provide a variety of options for game day watch parties."

In addition to the original French Dip and Italian flavors, The Calzone, End Zone Giveaway coincides with Schlotzsky's, newly launched calzone menu, which features three irresistible additions that are packed with delicious toppings, including:

Meatball: Packed with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, and the star of the show, meatballs.

Sausage and Peppers: Italian sausage and red pepper garnished with garlic spread, mozzarella, banana peppers, and red onion.

Chicken Bacon Ranch: Stuffed with ranch, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and red onion.

Get in the 'Zone

Throughout January 14 to January 29th, customers can sign up for Schlotzsky's Rewards and follow @Schlotzsky's on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to redeem the promo code and be among the lucky winners.*

Gear Up for The Big Game

Listen up football fanatics, Schlotzsky's will also give rewards members a chance to win BIG during the Big Game on February 12. Schlotzsky's Facebook and Instagram followers will have a chance to enter for a chance to win 57 calzones (one per week for 57 weeks).**

Hosting friends for a watch party? Our calzones bring big flavor to the Big Game. And with sandwiches, salads, pizzas, desserts, and more, Schlotzsky's has something for everyone—no matter what team they're rooting for.

About Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 300+ restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked from scratch each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many locations offer warm, oven-baked Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you. Connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

