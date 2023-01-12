New Product Line Offers Healthy Snack Without Compromising Taste

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Organic, the brand known for its delicious layered bars made with real fruit juices and purees, is expanding its portfolio with a new product in 2023 - Pure Organic Baked Crackers made with cheese & veggies.

PURE ORGANIC STARTS YEAR OFF RIGHT WITH NEW BAKED CRACKERS (PRNewswire)

Available nationwide now, the new line of baked crackers is made with 100% real cheese, plus added veggies, and is a good source of vitamin D – so not only are they delicious, but they're a convenient healthy and organic snack. With three fun flavors to choose from, Double Cheddar, Parmesan Garlic and Garden Ranch, there is something for everyone in the family to love.

"Filled with better-for-you ingredients and a superior taste in every bite, these crackers are made for kids AND parents," said Janice Spurgeon, brand manager for Pure Organic. "We're redefining the norm of snacking – first with our popular layered fruit bars and now with baked crackers – with a mission of creating treats that pay homage to old-school snacks while using quality ingredients for exceptional taste that the whole family can enjoy."

Another notable element to Pure Organic's NEW Baked Crackers' packaging is a QR code that will invite consumers to join the brand in supporting No Kid Hungry and helping end childhood hunger. Pure Organic will donate $25,000 to No Kid Hungry which can help provide 250,000* meals in 2023. To learn more about ways to help, visit nokidhungry.org. Efforts such as this are part of Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. This includes nourishing 1 billion people with our foods and feeding 375 million people facing food insecurity. For more information, visit betterdays.kelloggcompay.com.

Pure Organic NEW Baked Crackers' will be sold at Kroger's nationwide with an MSRP of $4.49. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.pureorganic.com. You can also find Pure Organic on Instagram @PureOrganicSnacks.

About Pure Organic:

Pure Organic produces a range of layered fruit bars reminiscent of the classic fruit snacks you loved as a child with a clean, delicious twist. Pure Organic products are made with real fruit juices and purees for a snack so indulgent, it feels like you're getting away with something tasty. Pure Organic layered fruit bars are available in three mouth-watering flavors—Raspberry Lemonade, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Strawberry Banana. Our fruit bars are all certified organic, non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher and are free of artificial flavors, preservatives, and synthetic colors. Pure Organic Fruit Bars are available at Meijer, BJ's, Costco, Amazon, and additional retailers nationwide. Pure Organic is way too good to be this good.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

PURE ORGANIC STARTS YEAR OFF RIGHT WITH NEW BAKED CRACKERS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Organic