Julie Arrowsmith, G6 Hospitality's President and Chief Financial Officer, Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of G6

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G6 Hospitality LLC, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that Julie Arrowsmith, President and Chief Financial Officer of G6, has been appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer. Rob Palleschi will step down as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective today, as he transitions to the position of Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities, the nation's premier student housing manager, owner and developer.

Ms. Arrowsmith has served in various leadership positions across the G6 organization over her 28-year career. As President and CFO, she has been responsible for all finance and revenue-driving efforts, including the oversight of the revenue management, sales and e-commerce departments.

"It has been a great honor to be CEO of G6 for the last five years," said Mr. Palleschi. "I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated team members, talented management team and valued franchisees across the nation for their tremendous contributions to G6. With Julie's energy, commitment to G6's values and nearly three decades as part of the G6 team, I could not be more confident in the Company's next chapter."

"It is a privilege to take on this additional responsibility as we position G6 for continued growth," said Ms. Arrowsmith. "We have an incredibly strong team in place across the organization, and I look forward to continuing our work to support our franchise partners and deliver exceptional value for our guests."

Rob Harper, Head of Real Estate Asset Management Americas at Blackstone, added, "There is no one that knows G6 better than Julie, and we are confident the business will see a new level of success under her leadership. I want to extend my sincerest thanks to Rob for his years of dedication and stewardship. He has been invaluable to the Company, and we know this will be a seamless transition for team members, franchisees and guests alike."

Ms. Arrowsmith has held various leadership roles with increasing responsibility since joining the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in 1995. Prior to joining G6, Ms. Arrowsmith worked in the audit team at Deloitte. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University where she received a bachelor's degree in accounting and subsequently earned her CPA license.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality franchises more than 1,400 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. In 2022, Motel 6 was named the "Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand" in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The company also ranked a Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer for 2022 and named a 2021 "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times. For more information please visit http://www.g6hospitality.com/.

Contact

Connie McCauslin

G6 Hospitality

Mccauslin_Connie@g6hospitality.com

(469) 381-9177

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motel 6