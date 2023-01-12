Arelion Expands Network Coverage in APAC, Adds New PoP in Osaka, Japan

HONOLULU, and STOCKHOLM, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC '23 -- Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) today announced a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Osaka, Japan. The new PoP, located at Equinix's carrier-neutral data center in Osaka, will provide high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, and Internet Exchange (IX) Connect services to content providers and enterprises across Osaka's metropolitan area. Arelion recently announced global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) availability and will offer this key product in its new PoP to facilitate digital transformation in Asian markets.

The number of Internet users in Japan is expected to increase to 116.4 million by 2026 (Statista), while the digital media market was projected to reach $45.87bn in revenue in 2022 (Statista). With many of Japan's businesses at the cutting edge of technology, there is a substantial demand for reliable and scalable connectivity to connect local businesses to a global network of customers and partners. Arelion's new PoP in Osaka will service this demand in the region while also reducing the impact of potential network outages due to natural disasters through resilient and diverse service options that ensure reliable connectivity in times of crisis.

The new PoP strengthens the region's connection to the international market and enhances scalable connectivity options across the APAC region. It will also provide customers with the option of a low-latency route towards Europe and the United States on Arelion's leading global IP backbone, AS1299, ranked the #1 backbone in Asia by Kentik for its reliability, performance and customer support. Kentik's report also found that AS1299 is the most popular backbone among Japanese businesses.

"The new PoP in Osaka is another important step in our global expansion strategy," said Wee Kwan Ee, Head of Sales APAC, Arelion. "By bringing our diverse services closer to cloud providers and enterprises in Japan, we can help these companies provide an improved online experience for their customers and help local businesses connect to the global market."

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud across North America, Europe and Asia.

