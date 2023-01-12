Animal Dermatology Group Acquires Animal Skin and Allergy Clinic Near Seattle, Strengthens Veterinary Dermatology Position in the Pacific Northwest

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), announced today it has acquired Animal Skin and Allergy Clinic of Lynnwood, WA. The transaction underscores ADG's plans to continue an aggressive pace of expansion in 2023.

Animal Dermatology Group continues dynamic pace of growth with key acquisition near Seattle, Washington

Serving the veterinary dermatology needs of pets and pet owners throughout northern Washington and the Seattle metropolitan area for more than 30 years, Animal Skin and Allergy Clinic (ASAC) is led by Dr. David Duclos, board certified veterinary dermatologist and one of the pioneers and leading experts in the training and clinical use of C02 laser surgery in veterinary dermatology. Dr. Duclos is joined at ASAC by Dr. Naomi Rich, board certified veterinary dermatologist, Dr. Kain Matsutani, first year veterinary dermatology resident, and their dedicated patient care team.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with ADG," Dr. Duclos stated. "I have always respected ADG and it was important to us to be part of an organization as committed as we are to the health of patients and to help grow the field of veterinary dermatology. The ASAC team is looking forward to contributing as much as we can to help ADG continue to grow and prosper "

Steven Mrha, the CEO of Animal Dermatology Group, commented, "The addition of Animal Skin and Allergy Clinic to Animal Dermatology Group is exciting for us as they complement our dedication to unsurpassed patient care as well as our commitment to leadership in educating future generations of veterinary dermatology specialists."

The purchase of ASAC is the fifth acquisition in the past 12 months for Animal Dermatology Group. Combining strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, ADG's veterinary dermatology healthcare reach now extends to 14 states with over 40 primary and satellite locations nationwide.

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S. and strives to provide the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG operates veterinary specialty practices throughout the country where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training in veterinary dermatology. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

