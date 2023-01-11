YuanTech Solar Obtains Brazilian INMETRO Certification for Its PV Modules

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, recently announced that the firm has been awarded the Brazilian INMETRO Certification for its PV modules. The trustworthy certification paves the way for the firm to enter the renewable energy market in Brazil and, by extension, throughout the whole of South America.

logo (PRNewsfoto/YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The INMETRO (National Institute of Metrology, Standardization, and Industrial Quality) is a certification that ensures the energy efficiency of solar PV modules. Since July 1, 2011, the certification has become a requirement for all PV products seeking to enter the Brazilian market. The results of the certification demonstrate that YuanTech Solar's PV modules are fully compliant with the highest PV module standards in Brazil in terms of energy efficiency and other criteria, not only significantly boosting the producer's competitiveness in the local market but also reaffirming the company's superior performance across the whole production process ranging from material selection to manufacturing and quality control.

In response to the global trend toward low-carbon development, the Brazilian government is accelerating the transformation of its power structure, ushering in new growth opportunities for the local PV renewable energy industry. By 2024, the installed PV capacity in Brazil will exceed 20GW, according to the Brazilian Solar Energy Association (ABSOLAR). To meet the expected increase in market demand, the Chinese firm is actively planning a strategic expansion with the acquisition of the INMETRO certification as an essential prerequisite to the company entering the Brazilian market. The company has successfully developed a wide range of modules based on n-type TOPCon technologies, and will continue its strict management of the whole process of product production for improved performance and quality, in a move to meet the worldwide demand for top quality PV modules and contribute to meeting the global carbon neutrality target.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.