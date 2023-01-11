Strava Deepens Board Talent with Appointment of TMRW Life Sciences CEO Tara Comonte

Comonte brings rich experience in digital transformation and operations across multiple industries to the subscription platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, today announced the board appointment of TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. (TMRW) CEO Tara Comonte.

"I've always believed in the power of communities, particularly those that embrace inclusivity. Strava is an example of how technology can be used for good, making it easy for people to do more of what they love with others who share their values," said Comonte. "Strava's incredible track record, built on its powerful community of users, has created a truly world-class brand. As a builder of impactful teams and companies, I'm thrilled to be joining the board at this time of continued growth and innovation for the business."

Comonte joins the board following a year of growth where the subscription platform surpassed 100 million registered users and introduced features like video and activity types like gravel rides, mountain bike rides, and trail running. With that growth comes a disciplined focus on ensuring the board is structured with highly skilled and strategic business leaders that will continue to accelerate the growth of its community and further amplify Strava's position as the center of connected fitness. Recent board appointments include Diahann Billings-Burford (RISE), Gustav Gyllenhammar (Spotify), and Jerrell Jimmerson (Disney) respectively.

"It's rare for someone to have a proven business acumen within a mix of practices - strategy, finance, operations and marketing - the way that Tara does. Her long record of success will help position Strava for tremendous progress," said Michael Horvath, CEO of Strava.

TMRW is the creator of the world's first and only automated platform for the safe management and care of frozen eggs and embryos used in the fast-growing in vitro fertilization (IVF) sector. Under Comonte's leadership, the organization obtained FDA clearance for its next-generation technology, the only in the world, while also expanding globally. TMRW also recently announced Amy Schumer, award-winning actress, New York Times best-selling author and IVF patient, as an investor. Comonte served as a board member for the organization for three years before being appointed as CEO in 2021.

Prior to TMRW, Comonte served as Shake Shack's president and chief financial officer (CFO). She was the first CFO inducted into the American Advertising Federation Hall of Achievement and received the Industry Innovator & Quantum Leap Award from Advertising Women of New York. She is also a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and a recipient of Crain's New York Business' "40 under 40" award.

"Tara is a leader who successfully marries compassion with discipline to nurture trust, belonging and success for all. Her ability to put inclusion at the forefront, bring out the best in people and unlock growth makes her a great adviser," said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack.

Founded in 2009 by Horvath and Mark Gainey, the company is committed to building the best digital experiences to help active people find motivation through community, explore the world around them, and get a holistic view of their active lifestyle on one platform -- Strava.

