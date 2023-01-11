MOBILion Systems Demonstrates Integration of SLIM Technology with Orbitrap Technology Yielding Sensitivity Gains

Proof of Concept Presented at HUPO Integrates SLIM Technology with Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 Mass Spectrometer to Provide Significant Signal Enhancement

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems, Inc., a life science tools and instrumentation company, presented at the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress the first of its kind proof of concept integrating their SLIM (structures for lossless ion manipulation) technology with the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ 480 mass spectrometer.

A project involving MOBILion and Thermo Fisher aims to address the industry's current limitations in sensitivity, including challenges in detecting low abundance analytes. In a co-authored presentation at the HUPO 2022 World Congress in Cancún, Mexico last month, the research teams demonstrated the use of SLIM technology to enhance signal intensities on the Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer system up to 200x. This signal increase was shown for low abundance peptide signals typically observed in proteomic workflows. The ability to reliably detect and identify peptides and proteins from single isolated cells represents the next frontier in proteomics that warrants an ultra-high sensitivity technological solution. Further details regarding this proof of concept can be seen here.

MOBILion is proving its SLIM technology is a platform technology well-suited for customization, allowing it to be tuned to a variety of mass spectrometer platforms. In this most recent iteration, MOBILion designed the SLIM prototype to split ions into packets that are fed into the Orbitrap in a uniquely customizable way that only the SLIM technology can accomplish, increasing the sensitivity to capture more low abundance proteins and ultimately increase the number of proteoforms characterized per experiment. In 2021, MOBILion introduced its first SLIM-based commercial product, MOBIE®, a result of its partnership with Agilent Technologies. MOBIE® was designed to provide fast, efficient, highly reproducible High Resolution Ion Mobility (HRIM) separations to separate and identify molecules that conventional liquid chromatography either fails to separate, or require prohibitively long separation workflows. The instrument accelerates and simplifies workflows for a variety of analyte classes, including peptides, proteins, lipids and glycans, with analysis that is 5 to 60 times faster and significantly more reproducible than conventional separation methods.

"We are excited about the debut of this second iteration of SLIM technology as another demonstration of how we are able to advance separation science. The early feedback from KOLs following the proof of concept integration with the Orbitrap platform has been overwhelmingly positive. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Thermo Fisher to advance the concept even further and improve the performance of the Orbitrap platform of mass spectrometers," says Dr. Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems Inc.

About MOBILion

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science and unraveling complex analyses with the commercialization of products based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) platform technology. MOBILion's products provide deeper level characterization than what is possible with incumbent approaches, revealing what others leave unseen. When integrated with mass spectrometry, MOBILion's separation technology provides higher resolution, faster and more reproducible analysis to reveal molecules most important in characterizing biologic therapeutics, discovering biomarkers, improving the accuracy of diagnostics tests, and ensuring food and environmental safety. Processing population-scale samples in weeks versus years and detecting molecules other instruments miss, make treatments safer and more effective, accelerate disease prediction and diagnosis, and enhance the development of new therapies. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit www.mobilionsystems.com

