Kubescape, created by ARMO, First Security Scanner to be Accepted as CNCF Sandbox Project

ARMO launches ARMO Platform, a hosted, managed security solution powered by Kubescape

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMO , the cybersecurity company that developed the first-of-its kind end-to-end open source Kubernetes security platform Kubescape, announced today that Kubescape has been accepted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a sandbox project. The popular open-source Kubernetes security platform has been transferred to the cloud-native community by ARMO as a part of the company's commitment to open source software. ARMO will continue to lead the development of Kubescape as part of the company's core mission: to make Kubernetes security a simple and trustworthy DevOps-first experience.

"ARMO is a company committed to open source and dedicated to Kubernetes," said Craig Box, VP Open Source at Armo. "Bringing Kubescape to the CNCF was an obvious choice. Kubescape helps tens of thousands of users secure their Kubernetes clusters and CI/CD pipelines. As the first security scanner to become a CNCF project, we will strive to support and integrate with other CNCF projects, and look forward to building a wide contributor community. Kubescape underpins ARMO's commercial products, and we're looking forward to adding more great features to Kubescape over time."

ARMO also announced the formal launch of ARMO Platform , the enterprise Kubernetes security solution powered by Kubescape. The solution provides companies with a ready-made security platform for Kubernetes, whether as a SaaS or on-premises, with full enterprise-grade support, maintenance and additional features. ARMO Platform already has more than 6000 users and is experiencing rapid growth.

ARMO Platform comes complete with a full-featured UI and DevSecOps dashboard. It also features pre-integratrations to third-party CI/CD and DevOps tools as well as collaboration tools such as Jira and Slack. It can be deployed easily and quickly on any hosted Kubernetes platform including Amazon's Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Red Hat OpenShift and more.

It includes a data retention solution and official support and maintenance by ARMO, with clear and committed SLAs. ARMO Platform is available at freemium, team and enterprise tiers.

"ARMO's commitment to open source means ensuring Kubescape is free, open and always improving to become the end-to-end open-source Kubernetes security platform of choice," said Shauli Rozen, co-founder and CEO of ARMO. "I'm proud that Kubescape's acceptance by the CNCF cements this commitment. ARMO remains dedicated to making Kubescape the best open source Kubernetes security platform, and ARMO Platform the best enterprise version for Kubescape. We strive to provide the best and simplest option for organizations to get the benefits of Kubescape with enterprise-level service support and features, to ensure the most complete security experience."

About ARMO

ARMO, the creator of Kubescape, is on a mission to create the first Kubernetes end-to-end open-source security platform, built for devops, and trusted by security.

ARMO takes a broad and comprehensive approach to offering an open-source platform that assures DevOps, DevSecOps, and developers that every workload, cluster, container, and microservice is born and remains secure from development to production, and from configuration to run-time, every time.

Kubescape is a Kubernetes open-source platform providing a multi-cloud Kubernetes single pane of glass, including risk analysis, security compliance, misconfiguration scanning, RBAC visualizer and image vulnerabilities scanning.

Contact:

Lazer Cohen

lazer@westraycommunications.com

+1 347-753-8256

View original content:

SOURCE ARMO