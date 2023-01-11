Kevin Schmidt Joins Callan's Consulting Team in Summit, NJ

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Kevin Schmidt joined the firm's Summit, NJ, consulting team on Jan. 1 as a senior vice president and investment consultant. Mr. Schmidt brings over two decades of industry and investment consulting expertise, and reports to Summit group leader and investment consultant Annoesjka West.

(PRNewswire)

"What initially drew me to Callan was their incredibly strong reputation within the industry—their effectiveness with clients as well as a high level of respect and support given to their employees," said Mr. Schmidt. "I look forward to working alongside such a talented group of individuals, with the shared goal of consistently delivering actionable, best-in-class investment ideas to our clients."

Most recently, Mr. Schmidt was an investment consultant with RVK where he advised a variety of client types, including public funds, endowments and foundations, corporate entities, and insurance funds. He assisted clients on investment policy development, governance, asset allocation, asset class structure, performance evaluation and attribution, and investment manager searches. Prior to RVK, Mr. Schmidt was an analyst and client portfolio manager at OppenheimerFunds, Invesco, and UBS. He earned an MBA from Fordham University and a BS in economics from the University of Maryland.

"We are excited to have Kevin join the Summit team," said Ms. West. "He brings years of experience working with a variety of client types and will be a great asset to Callan and our clients."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Anathan

mediarelations@callan.com

415-274-3020

Callan Logo (PRNewsfoto/Callan LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Callan LLC