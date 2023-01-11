Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q4 and full year 2022 report

Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 20 , 2023

One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 20, 2023.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

