Gotcha Covered opens new location in South Florida

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Miami homeowners

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is expanding to South Florida after announcing the opening of Gotcha Covered of South Miami. The new home-based center is owned and operated by Mercedes Garcia Otegui.

Mercedes Garcia Otegui, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of South Miami. (PRNewswire)

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in South Miami including Key Biscayne, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest and Fisher Island. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we pride ourselves in providing communities across North America with premium window treatments while also creating the best customer experience," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Our franchise owners love helping homeowners and businesses create the perfect ambiance for their spaces, and we know Mercedes (Garcia Otegui) will provide the residents of Miami with an amazing experience."

A mother of two, Otegui holds a master's in studio arts for The University of Sydney, a certificate in business management from The University of California at Berkeley, and a post-baccalaureate diploma in counseling from The University of California at Berkeley.

Otegui has previous experience in real estate investment, corporate marketing, product development and entrepreneurship. While looking for business opportunities, she stumbled across Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker.

"The moment I found Gotcha Covered, I knew it was the right franchise for me. The overall experience has been great," said Otegui. "There are several aspects of the franchise that I love, from the work-life balance to the possibility of using my experience and connections in real estate and construction to grow my business.

"I look forward to growing my franchise into a successful business that offers opportunities to someone looking to start a career in something new while also offering the residents of Miami with high-quality window treatments."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of South Miami, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/south-miami/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

