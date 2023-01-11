Fitness Connection Announces the Grand Opening of its 15th Dallas location

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1998, Fitness Connection, a Dallas-based fitness company, has been committed to providing a high-quality fitness experience at the lowest price possible. With 15 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, they are excited to celebrate the opening of their newest club in Dallas proper, at the prominent corner of Forest and Marsh. On, Saturday, January 14, 2023, Fitness Connection will host the Grand Opening of the new Park Forest gym, taking place at 3630 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75234 from 12PM – 5PM CST.

This spacious new location promises to be Your GYM Come True™ with over 55-thousand square feet of workout space, new equipment and impressive amenities that are available to all members. Amenities include Group Classes in a premiere Group Fitness Studio, a turf training area with a functional training rig, full-size basketball courts, large and clean locker rooms complete with saunas, a women's workout area and a Kids Club with tablets, a mini basketball court and theater.

Stop by during our Grand Opening event for free class demos, music, a 360° photo booth and chances to win TVs, memberships, and more! This is a family friendly event open to everyone with childcare available in the amazing Kids Club for children between the ages of 3-11 years old.

At Fitness Connection, we're much more than a gym. We're a proud member of the Dallas/Fort Worth community and wish to welcome everyone to come out and join the celebration!

For more details, check out their website at https://fitnessconnection.com/virtual-dallas-park-forest/.

Fitness Connection is a full-service, health club that is quickly expanding with over 40 locations in North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Fitness Connection strives to make a high-quality fitness experience attainable for all by offering extraordinary amenities, supported by a dedicated staff, starting at a low monthly cost of just $10 a month. Fitness Connection readily accommodates everyone regardless of where they are in their health and fitness journey. Certain premium amenities may require an additional fee which is disclosed prior to enrollment for such services. Learn more at fitnessconnection.com .

Join the Fitness Connection Team at 3630 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75234 on January 14, 2022, from 12PM to 5PM CST, and check out the event link on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2cCKaPeXF.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Fitness Connection

Jeanne McDonald

972-544-9507

jmcdonald@fitnessconnection.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fitness Connection