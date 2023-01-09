Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of Iris Energy Limited announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on February 6, 2023, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) shares.

On December 7, 2022 , a lawsuit was filed against Iris Energy Limited. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or about November 17, 2021 and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Iris Energy Limited's Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, that accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as Defendants had represented, that the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.