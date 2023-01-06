Dayton Gastroenterology, LLC., Now Incorporates First Artificial Intelligence System for Enhanced Colonoscopy Screenings

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton Gastroenterology now offers patients enhanced colonoscopy screenings with the aid of GI Genius™ Intelligent Endoscopy Module. GI Genius™, the first AI system available in the US to assist in polyp detection during colonoscopy, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians detect polyps—a powerful new ally in the fight against colorectal cancer.

Vasu Appalaneni, MD, EVP of Clinical Innovation for One GI and a senior physician with Dayton Gastroenterology, shares that the GI Genius addition to Dayton Gastroenterology, a first for independent practices in Dayton, stems from the physicians' commitment to the continuous elevation of quality of care provided to GI patients throughout the Greater Dayton region. Dr. Appalaneni explained, "We have partnered with Medtronic and integrated the GI Genius AI technology into our everyday colonoscopy procedures at all our locations to potentially increase the adenoma detection rate which decreases the incidence of colon cancer."

JD Keighley, One GI Region Vice President, explained, "Dayton Gastroenterology, the largest GI practice in the region, is equipping our expert staff with the latest technologies and procedures to provide the best GI care possible, and we are very proud to offer this new technology to our patients."

Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., with almost 150,000 new cases every year. Medtronic's GI Genius System is a computer-assisted reading tool designed to aid endoscopists in detecting polyps and adenomas in real time during standard endoscopy examinations. Studies have shown that AI-assisted colonoscopy can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%.

For more information visit https://www.medtronic.com/covidien/en-us/products/gastrointestinal-artificial-intelligence/gi-genius-intelligent-endoscopy.html

Dayton Gastroenterology, LLC., is an award winning network of physicians and advanced practitioners providing exceptional digestive healthcare in four locations across the greater Dayton, Ohio region. https://daytongastro.com

One GI®, the home for independent gastroenterology, partners with leading gastroenterology practices, providing state of the art resources to help foster growth and drive economies of scale while delivering the highest quality of care to patients. For more information about One GI ® visit https://onegi.com.

