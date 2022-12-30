InventHelp Inventor Develops Pop Up Camper for an ATV or UTV (JMT-184)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient camping enclosure for sleeping, cooking, changing clothes or playing cards," said an inventor, from Duluth, Minn., "so I invented A POP UP CAMPER. My design provides added protection against the elements and it eliminates the need to pitch a tent on wet or uneven ground."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved camping trailer for all-terrain vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transport a conventional tent and sleep on the ground. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it could enhance the outdoors experience. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ATV owners and camping enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

