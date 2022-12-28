Zenpack Debuts at CES 2023 with Newly Formed Creative Agency Haptik Studio

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenpack, an award-winning full-service packaging solutions company, is making its debut at CES 2023 and introducing its newly formed strategic design firm, Haptik. Zenpack x Haptik will be in the North Hall Booth 9069.

We can...help boost the value of your products or services, no matter which stage your business is in.

CES is the most influential tech event in the world – showcasing breakthrough technologies and global innovations – where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners.

"We are thrilled to make our first appearance at CES and officially introduce our creative agency Haptik," said Zenpack Managing Partner Robin Tan. "Over the years, our clients would frequently ask for our help in other areas of their business, so we decided to form a team that can provide this unique set of services."

"Haptik Studio focuses on brand strategy, product design, and digital content," he added. "There's usually something we can do to help boost the value of your products or services, no matter which stage your business is in."

Zenpack is an award-winning end-to-end packaging design agency. From Fortune 500 companies to newly established e-commerce businesses and startups, Zenpack empowers clients across wide-ranging industries to get the packaging they need to establish their brand presence and increase distribution. The company operates five ISO 9001- and ISO 14001-certified manufacturing facilities that are GMI Certified and G7 Certified for performance and color consistency. Some notable awards include:

Pentawards – Silver, Bronze & Shortlist

Clio Cannabis – Bronze & Shortlist

Dieline Awards – Plastic Free Category – Bronze

Core77 – Community Choice

Industrial Designers Society of America – IDEA Bronze

Visit Zenpack x Haptik at Booth #9069, Las Vegas Convention Center – North Hall, from January 5-8, 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Janie Song

jsong@zenpack.us

About Zenpack

Zenpack elevates brands with functional, beautiful, and sustainable packaging to create memorable unboxing experiences, share knowledge, and advance the packaging industry for a better tomorrow. With teams located in San Jose, New York, Taipei, and Southern China, the company's global network ensures each project's success throughout the entire packaging strategy—from design and structural engineering to fulfillment and channel compliance. For more information, visit www.zenpack.us.

About Haptik Studio

Haptik focuses on constructing, designing, and crafting experiences that extend beyond sight to engage all the senses, to make lasting impressions. The studio supports clients by developing missions and transforming personalities into an articulate, multi-channel narrative and impactful brand. For more information, visit www.haptikstudio.com.

