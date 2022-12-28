InventHelp Inventor Develops Coil Stabilizer for Flatbed Trailers (DAL-229)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and well aware of the dangers of heavy steel coils coming loose on flatbed trailers in accidents and moving forward into the truck cab. I thought there should be a way to secure coils and prevent this potential hazard," said an inventor, from Canton, Texas, "so I invented the COIL SECURE. My design would brace and immobilize the coil."

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize a heavy metal coil carried on a flatbed trailer. In doing so, it enhances safety in the event of an accident. As a result, it prevents the steel coil from rolling forward and smashing into the cab. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

