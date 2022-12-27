Nutrisystem® Offers Comprehensive, Low Cost and Science-Based Plans for 2023 Helping Consumers Lose Weight and Eat Healthy as Prices Rise at the Grocery Store

Nutrisystem® Offers Comprehensive, Low Cost and Science-Based Plans for 2023 Helping Consumers Lose Weight and Eat Healthy as Prices Rise at the Grocery Store

Hearty Inspirations Meals Contain Up to 30g of Protein and Have Been Shown in a Clinical Study to Control Hunger and Keep You Full for Up to Five Hours

New Hearty Inspirations Meal Choices Available This Season

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As prices continue to rise at grocery stores nationwide, Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, is introducing new comprehensive, low cost and science-based plans in 2023 to help customers lose weight and eat healthy. The company is also rolling out new varieties of its Hearty Inspirations Meals that are full of flavor, packed with up to 30g of protein and have been shown in a clinical study to control hunger for up to five hours.*

In a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults aged 30 and above, two in three Americans credited the past two years with teaching them how important their health really is and just as many said weight loss is a "top health goal" for them over the next year. What's more, 67% said that they feel they'll be able to return to their pre-pandemic routines in 2023.

"Consumers are ready to commit to losing weight and getting their health back on track this year," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "However, with grocery store costs 13% higher than last year, many are struggling to find affordable options that can help them eat healthier and lose weight. That's where Nutrisystem comes in. Our plans are not only simple and convenient, but they're also cost-effective and delivered right to the customer's door reducing the need for frequent grocery store visits."

Based on Science and More Personalized Than Ever with SmartAdapt

Nutrisystem is a high-protein, lower glycemic program designed to control hunger and keep customers feeling fuller longer as they lose weight. The Nutrisystem program is based on SmartAdapt, a proprietary science-based formula designed for achieving and maintaining optimal weight loss, where customers get a personalized plan that adjusts to their metabolism and nutrition goals, and helps them bust through plateaus.

"Most weight loss plans don't change throughout the weight loss journey, often leading customers to the dreaded weight loss plateau, frustration and potentially giving up on what was once working," added Mikulak. "Nutrisystem SmartAdapt intelligently adjusts as a person's needs change throughout their weight loss journey making it easier to stick with the program and reach their goal."

Hearty Meals That Control Hunger and Keep You Full for Up to Five Hours

Feeling full and satisfied while you lose weight is a key to success. Nutrisystem's Hearty Inspirations Meals are packed with up to 30g of protein and full of flavor helping to control hunger and keep you full for up to five hours. In addition to customer favorites such Grain-Crusted Pollock with Vegetables and Lemon Caper Chicken, more new hearty dinners have recently hit the Nutrisystem menu including Chicken Bianca Pizza, Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Turkey Sausage Pizza, Bistro-Style Chicken Alfredo, Beef and Veal Tortellini, Swedish-Style Meatballs with Green Beans, Asian-Style Salmon with Pasta, and Meatloaf with Potatoes and Veggies.

As always, Nutrisystem is committed to continually elevating the nutritional quality, taste and overall appeal of its food through innovation and its Food and Nutrition Mission, an ongoing effort to make its meal plans fresher, labels cleaner and take a more transparent approach when it comes to its ingredients. All Nutrisystem meals are delivered free to your door and ready in minutes.

A Program That's More Than Just Food

Nutrisystem is a comprehensive system aimed to help individuals reach their weight loss goals. As part of the program, customers can speak one-on-one with weight loss coaches from Nutrisystem's award-winning Contact Center via chat, phone or email 7 days a week. Weight loss coaches can answer questions, personalized for each customer, such as how to get started, how to break a plateau or how to stay motivated to continue toward a weight loss goal.

In addition, all customers have access to NuMi® at no cost, one of the only apps customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes a social community, one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods, smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water, and daily articles, tips and recipes.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

*In study, average was 3.4 hours for fullness and average was 3.9 hours for hunger.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.