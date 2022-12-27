NBEVQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds NewAge Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NewAge, Inc. (OTC Other: NBEVQ).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased NewAge between January 18, 2018 and October 18, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, NewAge, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and defendants had no relationship with the military or FamilyMart; (2) the Company and defendants overstated the business agreements that they did have; (3) the Company and defendants never produced or sold a proprietary CBD beverage; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (5) as a result the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

