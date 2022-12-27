InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Barbell Cleaning Kit (CCT-4713)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a gym owner and personal trainer and I thought there could be a better way to clean, remove rust and sanitize a barbell/weight bar," said an inventor, from Maysville, Ky., "so I invented THE BARBELL R.A.C.K. My design ensures that the bar is free of rust and corrosion and it helps to remove germs and bacteria."

The invention provides a convenient means of restoring weight bars to their original condition and luster. In doing so, it helps break down rust and debris on the bar. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to scrub the bar with steel wool or a wire brush. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and operators of commercial gyms and fitness facilities, as well as individuals who own barbell sets and use them at home.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4713, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

