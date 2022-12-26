SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Progyny, Inc. - PGNY

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Progyny, Inc. ("Progyny" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PGNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Progyny and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 7, 2022, Jehoshaphat Research published a short report addressing Progyny, entitled "A Love Child of Accounting Games & Credit Risk" (the "Jehoshaphat Report"). The Jehoshaphat Report alleges that Progyny "is deceiving the investor community via its financial reporting practices" and that Progyny "is actually unprofitable but masks this problem with accounting games." Among other items, the report alleges that Progyny "apparently decided to recently stop accruing allowances for customer cancellations, which . . . may have added up to another ~400bps to both revenues and gross profit margins" and that "credit losses" reported by Progyny "are more like reversals of inflated revenues," citing the Company's "corporate customer base of high quality." On this news, Progyny's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 7, 2022.

