Templum Named Best Alternative Asset Marketplace Technology Provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), a provider of next-generation cloud-based capital market infrastructure for alternative assets and private securities, announced today that AI-Media's New World Report had recognized Templum as the Best Alternative Asset Marketplace Technology Provider. These awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that use new and emerging technologies, services, and solutions to deliver high-value solutions in North America.

Globally, alternative asset classes are being embraced by large institutions, intermediaries, and individual investors. According to Preqin's most recent report, the Global Alternatives AUM is expected to reach $23.21 trillion by 2026, up from $13.32 trillion at the end of 2021 (11.7 CAGR).

"With increasing growth and investment into alternative assets, inefficiencies in antiquated manual processes and the lack of infrastructure have been more apparent than ever. These outdated manual processes have historically stymied the full potential of the market," stated Christopher Pallotta, Founder, and CEO of Templum. "Fortunately, these antiquated processes are rapidly being disrupted by Templum as we leverage innovative digital and scalable technologies to significantly reduce costs and time by creating operational efficiencies for investment managers, advisors, and investors. As a result, we have created a strong ecosystem and infrastructure for making investing and trading in alternative assets as easy as participating in the public markets."

Templum Markets LLC. is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., a trading technology company. Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum's combined solution provides liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

