CLMBR Secures Additional Funding to Support The Launch of Their New CLMBR 02 Machine

CLMBR is planning for a strong 2023 with the market launch of their next generation machine

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR, a leader in connected fitness, is prepping for a busy 2023 with a new round of funding and the market launch of their new CLMBR 02. CLMBR has recently announced their next generation CLMBR 02 machine that improves upon their revolutionary first generation machine that hit the market in 2021. CLMBR has seen strong presale demand since announcing the machine's availability in September. Their 2023 market strategy will be supported with funding from a diversified group of institutional and strategic investors.

"We congratulate CLMBR on a successful Series B in the midst of a challenging market backdrop,'' said Clayton Freeman of ArrowMark. "We couldn't be more excited to support the CLMBR team as they continue to work towards bringing a safer and more efficient workout option to the masses with the second generation CLMBR 02. With opportunities to serve both the commercial and consumer markets, combined with the right team on the field, the future looks bright!"

This round of funding will support CLMBR in reaching long-term success, responsible growth goals and market expansion.

CLMBR made a name for itself with their award winning, first-to-market connected vertical climber for the in-home consumer market. CLMBR has since made major strides in popularizing vertical climbing as safe, effective, and efficient full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's on-demand, instructor-led programming, integrated screen, and overall design has made vertical climbing more accessible and approachable than ever before. This is in alignment with their company ethos that vertical climbing is a superior workout when compared to more traditional workouts such as treadmills, spin bikes, rowers, and ellipticals.

The CLMBR 02 machine builds upon the success of the CLMBR 01 with new features and product improvements. Along with an overall improvement in build quality and materials, some of the new CLMBR 02 features include a higher resolution touchscreen, a substantial increase in optional user resistance, and an updated handle design.

With the normalizing of fitness trends, more and more people are returning to gyms as CLMBR finds itself well positioned with a high level of commercial and at-home market opportunity.

For more information on CLMBR, visit www.clmbr.com or follow @CLMBR_Official on Instagram.

About CLMBR

CLMBR is an innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's design is a high-quality build with a low level of required maintenance. It is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience -- including vertical feet climbed, reach, and power. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike many traditional fitness machines, CLMBR offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. CLMBR 02 is available directly to consumers on CLMBR.com as well as businesses, including gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities. The brand was also recently named a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree for CLMBR Connected.

PR CONTACT

press@CLMBR.com

View original content:

SOURCE CLMBR