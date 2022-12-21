Circonus Continues to Bolster Executive Team, Welcoming Tyler Carnathan as Vice President of Sales

Carnathan's experience scaling sales at growing SaaS businesses will be key as Circonus sees increased demand for its unified monitoring and observability platform

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced that seasoned software sales executive Tyler Carnathan has joined the company as Vice President, Sales.

Carnathan joins Circonus from Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. Tyler spent four years at Verkada, helping to quadruple customers to more than 13,000 and achieve a valuation of $3.2B. Before Verkada, he spent two years with Alooma, a data pipeline as a service business where he helped to scale ARR substantially before the business was acquired by Google.

"Tyler is the exact kind of hyper-growth sales leader we need," said Bob Moul, CEO of Circonus. "He helped to scale two businesses, building mature, high-performing sales organizations. Tyler has incredible energy, a great entrepreneurial spirit, and he knows what it takes to build a scalable, predictable revenue engine for a SaaS business. He joins a great team of leaders at Circonus, at a time when we've got great momentum. I can't wait to see where he takes us in 2023 and beyond."

"Circonus is a fantastic company," said Carnathan. "The company has great technology, an impressive base of customers like HBO, Major League Baseball, and Redfin, and a great leadership team. There's tremendous upside potential as we see more and more organizations looking to modernize their observability with a consolidated platform that can help to reduce monitoring costs. I'm pumped to partner with this team to help to build on the great progress to date and take it to the next level."

About Circonus

Circonus is the full-stack monitoring and analytics platform built for the modern-day enterprise. Circonus delivers crystal-clear, real-time observability of the behavior, health, trends, and performance of the entire enterprise footprint from edge to edge in one powerful, unified platform with flexible deployment options for cloud, private cloud, and on-premises implementations. Led by experts in large-scale distributed systems and data science, Circonus is pioneering the way telemetry data at scale is leveraged throughout the enterprise to drive smarter operations, deploy faster, make better decisions, and deliver mission-critical services with confidence. To learn more, visit www.circonus.com

