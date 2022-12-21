BRIANNAS VP of Operations to Retire, New VP Announced

Sherald Bell retires from Del Sol Food Company, Inc.

BRENHAM, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings, announces that Sherald Bell, Vice President of Operations, will retire at the end of the year after 27 years of service.

Sherald Bell retires as the Vice President of Operations at Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing after 27 years of service. (PRNewswire)

Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings, announces that Sherald Bell , Vice President of Operations, will retire at the end of the year after 27 years of service.

Bell was hired in 1995 as the Plant Manager overseeing operations. Under his direction, the company has grown from a 480 square foot production room to over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space in Brenham, Texas. During his time at BRIANNAS, he played a critical role in upgrading the company's manufacturing capabilities and production output growing from 825 cases each day to producing now over 21,000 cases per day.

"We have learned so much from Sherald, and he will be greatly missed as he has been such a fixture and valuable contributor to this company for so long. He has certainly left a lasting impression and legacy for all of us to follow," said Scott Eckert, CEO and President of Del Sol Foods Co., Inc.

Antonio Vazquez will assume the role of Vice President of Operations upon Bell's retirement. Vasquez joins BRIANNAS with a background that encompasses seven years as the Vice President and Director of Engineering and Operations with Pero Family Farms, as well as experience as the VP of Operations with Nature Best PreCut and Produce.

"Antonio has been an excellent addition to our executive team. He is experienced in building high performing manufacturing processes, and we look forward to his contributions as we focus on innovation and driving growth into the future," said Eckert.

Additionally, Sabrina Horn, who has been responsible for ensuring our products are distributed all over the world, will be retiring at the end of the year after 16 years of service. Blake Rosenbaum has been hired to fulfill the role of the Logistics Manager and will oversee the warehouse and distribution center.

"BRIANNAS has a rich history and foundation in place built over the past forty years. In today's environment, it is imperative to create new efficiencies and expand our capabilities within our facilities here in Brenham; and having the right team members in place is critical to making that happen. We look forward to the future of our business with these new leaders now in place," Eckert said.

About BRIANNAS® Fine Salad Dressings

Since 1982, BRIANNAS premium salad dressings have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world for 40 years! Produced in Brenham, Texas, the gourmet dressings continue to grow in popularity among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. BRIANNAS produces 17 home style flavors, 5 organic dressings, and 3 with avocado oil. None of the dressings contain high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, 23 are gluten-free, 18 are certified Kosher and five, GMO-free.

BRIANNAS delectable dressings have won numerous first place awards for their spectacular taste and have been featured in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Women's Health and on NBC's "The Today Show." For more information, visit BRIANNAS.com or find BRIANNAS on Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest .

Antonio Vazquez will resume the role of Vice President of Operations at Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing. (PRNewswire)

BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world for 40 years. Produced in Brenham, Texas, the gourmet dressings continue to grow in popularity among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. BRIANNAS produces three lines including Home Style, Organic, and Avocado Oil. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing