Travelex's responsible tourism survey seeks insight into causes travelers support

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading travel protection provider Travelex Insurance Services has announced its Responsible Tourism Survey, and qualifying respondents who complete the survey will be entered in drawing for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

Travelex Insurance Services (PRNewswire)

"Travelex is committed to supporting responsible, sustainable and ethical tourism in the destinations we help travelers explore," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex. "We protect travelers every day; we also want to protect the places they visit to help ensure those areas are thriving for their local communities and can benefit from tourism now and for generations to follow."

Lofdahl said the short survey takes only a few minutes to complete, and Travelex will use the information collected to determine charitable causes the company will align with in the future.

Brad Streff, General Manager of Direct Sales at Travelex, said the company also wants to learn what "responsible tourism" means to today's travelers. "We want to know the causes our travelers support and which are most important to them," Streff said. "It might be humanitarian efforts, education or art, or it could be wildlife or animal welfare, the environment, or the well-being of communities in unstable areas."

Lofdahl and Streff said the survey results will guide Travelex in the causes the company supports and gives back to, as well as identify organizations the company may seek responsible tourism partnerships with.

Travelex's Responsible Tourism Survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8YG9QY7 and closes on Dec. 31. A winner will be drawn on Jan. 4, 2023, and announced on or after Jan. 14. For full contest rules, terms and conditions, click here.

